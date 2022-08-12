What Happened – Anne Heche Death : Anne Heche has died from Severe Anoxic Brain Injury

Update :

Anne Heche has died from injuries she suffered last Friday after driving her car through a Los Angeles home … her rep tells TMZ Anne is “brain dead” and under California law that is the definition of death.

The rep adds life support machines are keeping Anne’s heart beating for the purpose of preserving her organs for donations, however, the rep made it clear … Anne has no brain function.



The actress Anne Heche, who is on life support after crashing her car into two homes last week, is not expected to survive, a representative said. She is suffering from an anoxic brain injury.

Statement on behalf of her family & friends says, due to accident, she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury & remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.” Being kept on life support to see if any organs are viable for transplant.

Anne Heche is in a coma after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a fiery crash a week ago

Who is Anne Heche ?

Anne Celeste Heche is an American actress. She came to recognition portraying twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World, which won her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Born: May 25, 1969 (age 53 years), Aurora, OH

Spouse: Coleman Laffoon (m. 2001–2009)

Children: Atlas Heche Tupper, Homer Laffoon

Parents: Donald Joe Heche, Nancy Heche

Siblings: Abigail Heche, Susan Bergman, Nate Heche, Cynthia Heche.

What Is an Anoxic Brain Injury?

Unlike traumatic brain injuries, in which brain damage is induced by direct physical trauma, anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are characterized by brain damage from a lack of oxygen to the brain. Anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are commonly associated with strokes, although strokes are not the only causes of this type of brain damage.

