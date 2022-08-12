What Happened – Anne Heche Death : Anne Heche has died from Severe Anoxic Brain Injury

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Update :
The actress Anne Heche, who is on life support after crashing her car into two homes last week, is not expected to survive, a representative said. She is suffering from an anoxic brain injury.
Statement on behalf of her family & friends says, due to accident, she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury & remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.” Being kept on life support to see if any organs are viable for transplant.
Anne Heche is in a coma after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a fiery crash a week ago
The actress Anne Heche, who is on life support after crashing her car into two homes last week, is not expected to survive, a representative said. She is suffering from an anoxic brain injury.https://t.co/Gb3L7SArvl
— NPR (@NPR) August 12, 2022
Who is Anne Heche ?
Anne Celeste Heche is an American actress. She came to recognition portraying twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World, which won her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.
Born: May 25, 1969 (age 53 years), Aurora, OH
Spouse: Coleman Laffoon (m. 2001–2009)
Children: Atlas Heche Tupper, Homer Laffoon
Parents: Donald Joe Heche, Nancy Heche
Siblings: Abigail Heche, Susan Bergman, Nate Heche, Cynthia Heche.
What Is an Anoxic Brain Injury?
Unlike traumatic brain injuries, in which brain damage is induced by direct physical trauma, anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are characterized by brain damage from a lack of oxygen to the brain. Anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are commonly associated with strokes, although strokes are not the only causes of this type of brain damage.
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Anne Heche won’t see your tasteless take about how she deserves to die for driving under the influence, but your friends and family secretly struggling with addiction will.
Think before you post.
Always root for people to safely beat their demons.
— Tyler Woodbridge (@woodbridgetyler) August 12, 2022
Anne Tavares-Buker wrote
Thank you! The article is very poorly written. I caught that typo, too. Geez.
Doug K. Williams wrote
Holy Geez. I sure hope people stop making jokes about this.
Robert Cummins wrote
Unfortunately, they won’t. The cruelty in this country is why we got stuck with Trump for 4 years. There is such a thread of hatred that runs through thus country. I don’t know how we stop it.
Susan Lane wrote
Cruelty? Trump was one of the best presidents we have had in decades. He did great for the nation. What and where was this cruelty? And why does it even matter? His job was to lead the nation, not to be “nice”.
Barney’s Nana wrote
I feel sorry for her kids if she had them…but not for her dying…Anne was obviously 100% certifiable nuts. Those kids must of had a horrible life living with a drug addled, drunk, selfish mother
Blue Texan wrote
That just means that she did not receive the treatment she needed. No need to callously wave away a life like that. She was sick.
CrimLawyer wrote
Tragic but a clear example of what can happen when you engage in dangerous and anti-social behavior like drunk and drugged driving.
The Dandalorian wrote
Retract the Beto article. That’s the most traffic you’ve ever gotten on Twitter and I have NEVER been more disappointed in you than that article.
Red wrote
So was this traumatic loss of oxygen happen because of the accident or prior to the accident?
Anne Tavares-Buker wrote
Did I miss the end of the article? It just STOPS. My hs English teacher would be all over that.
@natalia89zzz wrote
I feel like the person who wrote the article was maybe in a time crunch to finish it
#actress #Anne #Heche #life #support #crashing #car #homes #week #expected #survive #representative #suffering #anoxic #brain #injury