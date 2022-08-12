LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Wait Ryan Gosling is now starring in an action movie called The Fall Guy after The Gray Man where he played a…fall guy the government was trying to kill?
Wait Ryan Gosling is now starring in an action movie called The Fall Guy after The Gray Man where he played a…fall guy the government was trying to kill? pic.twitter.com/rtUtyzh9cj
— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Papa Neslo wrote
Wait till you see the The Fall guys xmas skin which will be based off the activision game called Grayish guy, which will be voice acted by Ryan gossling, to which they’ll feign knowing it is a direct rip off the movie The fall guy which was made from the gray guy where he plays..
Captain 1 Liner wrote
Lol you must be fairly young. It was a pretty fun 80s show with Lee Majors. He also sang the theme song.
nambulous wrote
It’s about the 1980s show with Lee Majors, if the text is to be believed, so he won’t actually be the Fall Guy for anyone but a stuntman.
♦️Eric Hall♦️ wrote
Before that he’s starting in the “Project Hail Mary” movie. Which I don’t think it’s great casting but excited nonetheless
Prometheus wrote
The Fall Guy was about a stuntman who solves crimes so really no relation to Gray Man at all
#Wait #Ryan #Gosling #starring #action #movie #called #Fall #Guy #Gray #Man #played #afall #guy #government #kill