Wafula Chebukati Latest News : Chair Wafula Chebukati announces addition of clearance desks to 7 at Bomas.



IEBC UPDATE: Chair Wafula Chebukati announces addition of clearance desks to 7 at Bomas; tallying officers to take max 15mins per constituency RO.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

ndanu wrote

IEBC has 7 clearance desks at BOMAS. 5 men can clear one desk in quarter an hour. 2 men left after day 1. Calculate the time it took the men to clear the desks in days.

