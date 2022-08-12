

Tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli murder case in Rajasthan | National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the ninth accused, identified as Muslim Khan, on 10th August for his active role in the conspiracy, says the agency

Tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli murder case in Rajasthan | National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the ninth accused, identified as Muslim Khan, on 10th August for his active role in the conspiracy, says the agency pic.twitter.com/ShaOnEqpUk — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Comments and Reactions.