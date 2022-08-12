Salman Rushdie News : Who Is 24-year-old Hadi Matar Of New Jersey Who Attacked Salman Rushdie Author Of Satanic Verses



BREAKING: New York State Police identified the suspect who attacked Salman #Rushdie as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey.

What Happened ?

The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up onto the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer. Police detained a suspect named as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey.

Who is Hadi Matar ?

Salman Rushdie’s attacker was 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey who had major sympathies with the Islamist nutcases who run Iran. It was Iran’s Ayotollah Khomeini who ordered the fatwa on Rushdie 33 years ago.

The New York police have identified the attacker as a 24-year-old man named Hadi Matar, and is believed to be a strong sympathiser of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

LinkedIn tells me he is probably of Lebanon heritage. He drove from New Jersey to Chautauqua New York State on the Canadian border.

From his purported social media profiles, posts, flags, a few things seem connected: Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Ayatollah, Shia…which could add up to…Hezbollah. Not many more details right now.

• Hadi Matar

• 24 ans

• Nationalité : libanaise

