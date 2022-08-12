Queensland Police News : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap.

Posted on August 12, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


#BREAKING : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap, north of Mackay yesterday morning.
They’re still looking for the 28-year-old man and are appealing for information from the public to find him. @abcnews

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

 

#BREAKING #Queensland #Police #children #safe #Leap #north #Mackay #yesterday #morningThey039re #28yearold #man #appealing #information #public #find #abcnews

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: