Queensland Police News : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap, north of Mackay yesterday morning.
They’re still looking for the 28-year-old man and are appealing for information from the public to find him. @abcnews
#BREAKING : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap, north of Mackay yesterday morning.
They’re still looking for the 28-year-old man and are appealing for information from the public to find him. @abcnews
— Claudia Jambor (@claudiajambor) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
#BREAKING #Queensland #Police #children #safe #Leap #north #Mackay #yesterday #morningThey039re #28yearold #man #appealing #information #public #find #abcnews