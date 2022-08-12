Queensland Police News : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap.



#BREAKING : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap, north of Mackay yesterday morning.

They’re still looking for the 28-year-old man and are appealing for information from the public to find him. @abcnews

#BREAKING : Queensland Police have found four children safe and well after they were taken from The Leap, north of Mackay yesterday morning.

They’re still looking for the 28-year-old man and are appealing for information from the public to find him. @abcnews — Claudia Jambor (@claudiajambor) August 11, 2022

Comments and Reactions.