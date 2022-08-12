LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 2100 block of W. Adams. No Officers injured. One person in custody. Firearm recovered on scene. PIO in route. Details to follow. #ChicagoPolice
BREAKING: Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 2100 block of W. Adams. No Officers injured. One person in custody. Firearm recovered on scene. PIO in route. Details to follow. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/31luLoxVKC
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 12, 2022
Preliminary Statement of Police Involved Shooting in the 2100 block of W. Adams @ChicagoCAPS12 #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/USgmIuU9Ga
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
wrote
#BREAKING #Police #involved #shooting #ChicagoCAPS12 #block #Adams #Officers #injured #person #custody #Firearm #recovered #scene #PIO #route #Details #follow #ChicagoPolice