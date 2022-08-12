Police involved shooting in the ChicagoCAPS12 2100 block of W. Adams.

Posted on August 12, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


BREAKING: Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 2100 block of W. Adams. No Officers injured. One person in custody. Firearm recovered on scene. PIO in route. Details to follow. #ChicagoPolice

 

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

wrote

#BREAKING #Police #involved #shooting #ChicagoCAPS12 #block #Adams #Officers #injured #person #custody #Firearm #recovered #scene #PIO #route #Details #follow #ChicagoPolice

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: