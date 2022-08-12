

#Breaking: One of the wanted terrorists “Abdullah Alshehri” was tracked down, and then he blew himself up with an explosive belt, which resulted in his death and the injury of a resident and three security personnel in #Jeddah.

According to @pss_en

#Breaking: One of the wanted terrorists “Abdullah Alshehri” was tracked down, and then he blew himself up with an explosive belt, which resulted in his death and the injury of a resident and three security personnel in #Jeddah.

According to @pss_en pic.twitter.com/l4rpr6wcXc — Salman Al-Ansari (@Salansar1) August 12, 2022

Comments and Reactions.