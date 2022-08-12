LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Most of That ’70s Show’s main cast will be making guest appearances on the upcoming spin-off series That ’90s Show, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama.
That ’90s Show will be set in 1995 and will follow Haverda’s Leia Forman, who is the daughter of Grace’s Eric and Prepon’s Donna. Leia is visiting her grandparents for the summer and will bond with “a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and Red.”
