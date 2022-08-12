Mohammad Amrez : Terrorists shot dead a 19-year-old boy from Bihar in Bandipora District.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING Terrorists shot dead a 19-year-old boy from Bihar in Bandipora District. He has been identified as Mohammad Amrez from Bihar.
— Neo Politico (@PoliticoNeo) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
He is not targeted on the basis of religion, bcoz he is same deeni koum.
— Hindu #FringeElement (@Sanatan_Voice) August 12, 2022
