BREAKING: Marilyn Mosby found in contempt of violating the gag order in the Keith Davis Jr. case. Specifically for her post in response to a comment on the Murder Inc. Instagram page.
— Baltimore Courtwatch (@bmorecourtwatch) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Baltimore Courtwatch wrote
Judge Nugent has issued a $1,500 fine. He also mentioned Mosby can get out of paying the fine a more restrictive gag order (purge provision) for 90 days, she will not have to pay.
Important to note that this is a violation, of the gag order that was issued because her office requested a gag order.
interview where Mosby addressed the Keith Davis Jr case – less than an hour after the gag order was issued from the bench – was NOT a violation because the written order was still being drafted and she could not have violated.
The IG comment was under to a Murder Inc post professing Keith’s innocence. A comment under the Murder Inc post tagged Mosby and mentioned “she lost my vote”. Mosby responded “Don’t believe everything you read.”
This was 7/5/22. She lost her primary 2 weeks later 7/19/22.
