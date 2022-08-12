Marilyn Mosby found in contempt of violating the gag order in the Keith Davis Jr. case.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Baltimore Courtwatch wrote

Judge Nugent has issued a $1,500 fine. He also mentioned Mosby can get out of paying the fine a more restrictive gag order (purge provision) for 90 days, she will not have to pay.

Important to note that this is a violation, of the gag order that was issued because her office requested a gag order.

interview where Mosby addressed the Keith Davis Jr case – less than an hour after the gag order was issued from the bench – was NOT a violation because the written order was still being drafted and she could not have violated.

The IG comment was under to a Murder Inc post professing Keith’s innocence. A comment under the Murder Inc post tagged Mosby and mentioned “she lost my vote”. Mosby responded “Don’t believe everything you read.”

This was 7/5/22. She lost her primary 2 weeks later 7/19/22.