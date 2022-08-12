Maple Ridge Shooting Today : Another Broad Daylight Fatal Shooting This Time In Maple Ridge Happened Just Before Noon On 216th.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Breaking: another broad daylight fatal shooting this time in Maple Ridge happened just before noon on 216th. 33 yr old man shot dead @HomicideTeam has taken over investigation asking for dashcam and witnesses @jillreports @BenTDooley @JasJohalBC @CKNW @GlobalBC @jawnjang.
— Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) August 12, 2022
Dsduncan wrote
Not good news! Sadly PMJT believes more gun control will solve the problem while gun controls are good, he just doesn’t understand it’s the illegal guns that are the problem. If your going to shoot someone you don’t go to a gun store, buy and register yourself with a gun.
