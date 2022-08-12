LMPD Officer Detective Kelly Goodlett will plead GUILTY to federal charges of falsifying a search warrant and filing a false report in an attempt to cover up Breonna Taylor’s fatal police shooting.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Just Be Nice wrote

Disgusting and disheartening! Again, why do people think that certain people in certain professions are always good or do the right thing for that matter? .

Pharoah Monk wrote

Ben, let’s not be cute with our word choice. That was a MURDER! Breonna Taylor was shot multiple times, execution style. We need go describe her execution as just that!

ÏŠmokeØxÿgën wrote

Smh imagine how many other times police did this all across American cities.