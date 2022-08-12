LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Breaking: Gardaí at Kells are investigating a fatal assault of a woman in her 20s in Athboy, Co. Meath.
Gardaí responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in the early hours of this morning.
— Ronan Gargan (@ronangnews) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
The epidemic of violence against women continues to escalate. That poor woman’s family.
