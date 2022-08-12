Emily Blunt has been cast alongside Ryan Gosling in David Leitch’s ‘THE FALL GUY’. The film will release on March 1, 2024 in theaters.

Posted on August 12, 2022

Emily Blunt has been cast alongside Ryan Gosling in David Leitch’s ‘THE FALL GUY’.

The film will release on March 1, 2024 in theaters.

(Source: Deadline)

Who is Emily Blunt

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is a British actress.  She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three British Academy Film Awards. Forbes ranked her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2020. Wikipedia
Born: February 23, 1983 (age 39 years), London, United Kingdom
Spouse: John Krasinski (m. 2010)
Awards: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting RoleMORE
Children: Hazel KrasinskiViolet Krasinski
Parents: Oliver Simon Peter BluntJoanna Mackie

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

mandy wrote 
I think she would have done a good job had she wanted it and was offered the role. Like I don’t think she’s a bad casting, she’s just not my first choice. I’d be too distracted by Emily blunt and not see Sue. Plus I think it would take me out if John and Emily are in F4.

