Emily Blunt has been cast alongside Ryan Gosling in David Leitch’s ‘THE FALL GUY’.
The film will release on March 1, 2024 in theaters.
(Source: Deadline)
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 12, 2022
Who is Emily Blunt
Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is a British actress. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three British Academy Film Awards. Forbes ranked her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2020. Wikipedia
mandy wroteI think she would have done a good job had she wanted it and was offered the role. Like I don’t think she’s a bad casting, she’s just not my first choice. I’d be too distracted by Emily blunt and not see Sue. Plus I think it would take me out if John and Emily are in F4.
