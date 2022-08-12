DC CONNECTICUT AVE SHOOTING : DOUBLE SHOOTING W/HOMICIDE: 1800 Bl. of Conn Ave. N.W.



BREAKING NEWS: DOUBLE SHOOTING W/HOMICIDE: 1800 Bl. of Conn Ave. N.W. MPD on scene investigating a shooting with two individuals with gunshot wound injuries. One of those individuals have been pronounced dead on scene. @DCNewsNow H/T @Code3DMV

BREAKING NEWS: DOUBLE SHOOTING W/HOMICIDE: 1800 Bl. of Conn Ave. N.W. MPD on scene investigating a shooting with two individuals with gunshot wound injuries. One of those individuals have been pronounced dead on scene. @DCNewsNow H/T @Code3DMV — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) August 12, 2022

Comments and Reactions.