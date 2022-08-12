DC CONNECTICUT AVE SHOOTING : DOUBLE SHOOTING W/HOMICIDE: 1800 Bl. of Conn Ave. N.W.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING NEWS: DOUBLE SHOOTING W/HOMICIDE: 1800 Bl. of Conn Ave. N.W. MPD on scene investigating a shooting with two individuals with gunshot wound injuries. One of those individuals have been pronounced dead on scene. @DCNewsNow H/T @Code3DMV
— DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) August 12, 2022
Mike Burke wrote
I had to read this 2x. Homicides don’t happen over there. My gosh. Thoughts, prayers. Will these shootings get more attention than a double shooting in SE? Yes, because NW witnesses will cooperate & offer videos from home security systems, etc. They aren’t afraid of retaliation.
