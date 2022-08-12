LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: Convicted rapist Samuel Hartman has escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to a Department of Corrections alert. He’s 38-years-old, about 5’9” and 230 pounds. If you see him, call 911. #ARNews
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
shelia bailey wrote
I would say they’re extremely understaffed! My son’s been at that same unit since the beginning of the year locked up in the max unit gets one shower a week maybe has to wash his own clothes in his cell and has never been let out to go to the yard yet! Almost 8 months
NeurdBeatingOdds.
Thank you. It’s bad. wrote
The Prison’s are under staffed! Shifts run way below critical! Serious problem that should be addressed but gets swept under the rug!
