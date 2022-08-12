Brian Tyree Henry Movies And Tv Shows : Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV.



Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV+

Peter Craig will write the series with Ridley Scott set to exec produce & direct at least the first episode.

