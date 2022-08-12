Brian Tyree Henry Movies And Tv Shows : Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV+
Peter Craig will write the series with Ridley Scott set to exec produce & direct at least the first episode.
(Source: )
Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV+
Peter Craig will write the series with Ridley Scott set to exec produce & direct at least the first episode.
(Source: https://t.co/KNJIeImiGj) pic.twitter.com/5X83SZdogo
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
What Atlanta has done for him, Zazie and Lakeith’s careers is incredible. Some shows, regardless of how good it is, the cast may never take off other places. But with Atlanta, literally the whole main cast has blown up lol
— Kyle W. (@kwilly462) August 12, 2022
#Brian #Tyree #Henry #cast #lead #SINKING #SPRING #episode #drug #ring #drama #Apple #TVPeter #Craig #write #series #Ridley #Scott #set #exec #produce #amp #direct #episodeSource