Brian Tyree Henry Movies And Tv Shows : Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV.

Posted on August 12, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


Brian Tyree Henry has been cast as the lead of ‘SINKING SPRING’, an 8 episode drug ring drama for Apple TV+

Peter Craig will write the series with Ridley Scott set to exec produce & direct at least the first episode.

(Source: )

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

#Brian #Tyree #Henry #cast #lead #SINKING #SPRING #episode #drug #ring #drama #Apple #TVPeter #Craig #write #series #Ridley #Scott #set #exec #produce #amp #direct #episodeSource

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: