BREAKING: Arrested Tornado Cash developer is Alexey Pertsev, his wife confirms
— The Block (@TheBlock__) August 12, 2022
The Tornado Cash developer arrested by Dutch authorities on Wednesday is Alexey Pertsev, his wife has confirmed to The Block. Ksenia Malik said that she is in shock over her husband’s arrest and is currently working with lawyers.
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
mmac wrote
you can just look at his twitter
alex_pertsev wrote
and see that it’s him the guy didn’t even try to be anonymous since he is innocent
Samarin Awati wrote
Yes! This is so good, I’ve made quite a bit off it already
Fabrizio wrote
I think it’s good. There must be in some of order in crypto.
