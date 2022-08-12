BREAKING: Arrested Tornado Cash developer is Alexey Pertsev, his wife confirms

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

mmac wrote

you can just look at his twitter

alex_pertsev wrote

and see that it’s him the guy didn’t even try to be anonymous since he is innocent

Samarin Awati wrote

Yes! This is so good, I’ve made quite a bit off it already

Fabrizio wrote

I think it’s good. There must be in some of order in crypto.