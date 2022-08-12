LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra admits to having never heard of the character before working on the film.
Details here:
Details here: https://t.co/AOgNw6oEMT pic.twitter.com/Kwp2oZPysI
— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) August 12, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
SniperMaskSocietyPosting wrote
It’s like y’all are deliberately trying to undercut your own film why even admit this?
Tyra Price wrote
Most people didn’t know about him until they heard it was coming out
apenlady wrote
Regular people are not the same as ones payed millions to write/direct a film or show. With the second there comes an expectation of research and preparation.
insert wrote
im sure before he accepted to direct it he researched the character.
‘NoM iZ Da Name! wrote
And Snyder haters said he didn’t understand his characters
Good luck with all the new future projects. I’m sure they gonna do really well.
residentgrigo wrote
Because this guy didn’t know a character a few years ago means that WB is in the dirt? lol what’s that have to do with anything
