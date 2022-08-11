Will Grant Gustin Be In The Flash Movie – Who Is Grant Gustin Married To – Where Does Grant Gustin Live

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The best part of The Flash movie will be the hastily shot post-credit scene explaining why the Flash will be played by Grant Gustin from then on.
— Steve Shives (@steve_shives) August 11, 2022
Who is Grant Gustin
Early life
Thomas Grant Gustin was born on January 14, 1990, in Norfolk, Virginia. He is the son of Tina Haney, a pediatric nurse, and Thomas Gustin, a college professor.
During his high school years, he attended the Governor’s School for the Arts program in Norfolk for musical theater. He also went to Hurrah Players Incorporated which is a theater organization in Virginia. In 2008, he graduated from Granby High School and went on to attend the BFA Music Theater Program at Elon University in North Carolina for two years.[4] He has been a friend of actor Chris Wood since college.
Career
Gustin’s first known screen role came while he was still in high school in the film Rain (2004). In this student film, by director/producer Neil Grochmal, during his studies at Regent University. Gustin plays a young mute who dreams of a man’s tragic loss of his wife in a robbery, then later crosses paths with the man, stirring visions that help the man solve the mystery of who murdered his wife. Grochmal said Gustin showed raw talent and figured the youngster would be a future achiever in acting.
Gustin left school to take the role of Baby John in the Broadway Revival Tour of West Side Story, and performed with the tour from its opening on September 30, 2010, through September 23, 2011.
In January 2016, Gustin began dating Andrea “LA” Thoma after they met at a dinner party.[22] They announced their engagement on April 29, 2017,[23] and they married on December 15, 2018.[24] Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2021.
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Holy Moley, It’s STACYHD wrote
“Excessive Speed Force saturation of your cells has led to some form of. . .regeneration!”
off the shoulder of Orion
@drtyirishtactx wrote
I dunno, Steve. If I was Hamada, I’d be feeling a little salty about being constantly upstaged by mediocre television shows on a subpar network.
Hownotamovie? wrote
Will it have a bored Ben Affleck sipping coffee and no caring at all about anything anymore?
Hey! It’s Runa. wrote
If they can add Tig Notaro (who is a freaking treasure) to Army of the Dead, they can totally sub Grant in for Ezra.
Ryan Noakes wrote
I somehow doubt they’d get Grant Gustin, but I will not be at all surprised if at the end of the movie The Flash comes out of the speedforce and is just suddenly a different actor who looks in a mirror and goes, “huh, ok” with a shrug.
Ryan Noakes wrote
Also, I would not complain in the slightest if they do get Grant Gustin.
FarBeyondTheStars wrote
Still think they should just completely replace Ezra with 3d model of Sonic the Hedghog and see how the movie plays out.
Josh McLean wrote
“Barry Allan fell into a vat of sulphuric acid, thankfully through the wonders of modern medicine doctors were able to save him and perform extensive reconstructive surgery”
Killy wrote
Now can you PLEASE review Orville.
This wait is killing me and I rely on you.
Thanks, bro. wrote
Grant Gustin being Flash going forward would actually make me WANT to watch the DC movies.
That would be awful.
Hitch Rarrigan wrote
It’s gonna be deep faked or shelved. All I wanted was for Michael Keaton to come back and now it’s all this nonsense.
Matthew MartineZ wrote
I wonder if instead of actual reshoots they can just deepfake Grant Gustin into the current movie
Steve wrote
I know you’re joking, but sticking the recast at the end would be the smartest thing they could do
