Will Grant Gustin Be In The Flash Movie – Who Is Grant Gustin Married To – Where Does Grant Gustin Live



The best part of The Flash movie will be the hastily shot post-credit scene explaining why the Flash will be played by Grant Gustin from then on.

Who is Grant Gustin

Early life

Thomas Grant Gustin was born on January 14, 1990, in Norfolk, Virginia. He is the son of Tina Haney, a pediatric nurse, and Thomas Gustin, a college professor.

During his high school years, he attended the Governor’s School for the Arts program in Norfolk for musical theater. He also went to Hurrah Players Incorporated which is a theater organization in Virginia. In 2008, he graduated from Granby High School and went on to attend the BFA Music Theater Program at Elon University in North Carolina for two years.[4] He has been a friend of actor Chris Wood since college.

Career

Gustin’s first known screen role came while he was still in high school in the film Rain (2004). In this student film, by director/producer Neil Grochmal, during his studies at Regent University. Gustin plays a young mute who dreams of a man’s tragic loss of his wife in a robbery, then later crosses paths with the man, stirring visions that help the man solve the mystery of who murdered his wife. Grochmal said Gustin showed raw talent and figured the youngster would be a future achiever in acting.

Gustin left school to take the role of Baby John in the Broadway Revival Tour of West Side Story, and performed with the tour from its opening on September 30, 2010, through September 23, 2011.

In January 2016, Gustin began dating Andrea “LA” Thoma after they met at a dinner party.[22] They announced their engagement on April 29, 2017,[23] and they married on December 15, 2018.[24] Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2021.

