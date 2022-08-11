Who Ricky Walter Shiffer : Maga Trump Supporter Killed after shooting at FBI building in Cincinnati



NBC News: The man armed with an AR-15-style rifle who fired a nail gun into an FBI building in Cincinnati has died after a police pursuit and standoff.

Two officials familiar with the matter identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer and said he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Who is Ricky Walter Shiffer.

He is a Maga Donald Trump supporter.

The NYT has identified the Ohio shooting suspect as “Ricky Shiffer.” There is a Truth Social account using that same name. On the same day the FBI executed a warrant on Mar A Lago, the account made a call to “be ready for combat” and to “Kill the FBI on sight.”





