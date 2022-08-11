Who Ricky Walter Shiffer : Maga Trump Supporter Killed after shooting at FBI building in Cincinnati

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
NBC News: The man armed with an AR-15-style rifle who fired a nail gun into an FBI building in Cincinnati has died after a police pursuit and standoff.
Two officials familiar with the matter identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer and said he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
NBC News: The man armed with an AR-15-style rifle who fired a nail gun into an FBI building in Cincinnati has died after a police pursuit and standoff.
Two officials familiar with the matter identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer and said he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 11, 2022
Who is Ricky Walter Shiffer.
He is a Maga Donald Trump supporter.
The NYT has identified the Ohio shooting suspect as “Ricky Shiffer.” There is a Truth Social account using that same name. On the same day the FBI executed a warrant on Mar A Lago, the account made a call to “be ready for combat” and to “Kill the FBI on sight.”
— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) August 11, 2022
PFP is gone… so might as well conserve it. pic.twitter.com/Y7vsfwbuQu
— Steviiee (@Ovenint) August 11, 2022
So let me get this straight, he thought the “way through bullet proof glass” was a nail gun??? Cause everyone knows those are more powerful than a real gun and bullet ….wait pic.twitter.com/usXwf81yTi
— Kyle (@K_Kreul) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Andreas Häggström wrote
Those tweets must be edited? You can’t fit that many characters into in one tweet.
Andreas Häggström wrote
My god. Honestly, if I were his family I would be suing the hell out of Fox News, Newsmax, Infowars, etc. for wrongful death.
Mark L. Mattison wrote
Nails guns a WEIRD opening salvo though, right? I’m not questioning anything, just saying.. weird first move, guy.
Kyle wrote
So let me get this straight, he thought the “way through bullet proof glass” was a nail gun??? Cause everyone knows those are more powerful than a real gun and bullet ….wait
Jerry Lambert wrote
Does Fox News have any culpability? They’re certainly responsible, but at what point does that become legally actionable?
jrdy wrote
When does Bernie Sanders get charged for the congressional baseball shooting?
Jerry Lambert wrote
Why dont you go talk about it in your circle jerk group or wherever it is where you fantasize about MAGA shit while beating your limp dick.
John Coslett wrote
All you Magats with your weapons threatening civil war because you believe in a lying traitor, pay attention, there are more good people out here, we just don’t need to flaunt it, we just get it, and you will too, FAFO.
Standing Up wrote
A search of Twitter for Ricky Schiffer brings up one profile with this name with little means of identifying him. Interestingly, the Ricky Schiffer that I found has only two followers, one of whom is Donald Trump Jr!
#NBC #News #man #armed #AR15style #rifle #fired #nail #gun #FBI #building #Cincinnati #died #police #pursuit #standoffTwo #officials #familiar #matter #identified #suspect #Ricky #Walter #Shiffer #Capitol #Jan