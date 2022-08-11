What Happens If Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Explodes : Ukraine says fresh Russian shelling of nuclear plant damaged radiation sensors

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING ALERT: Ukraine says fresh Russian shelling of nuclear plant damaged radiation sensors.
Right now, the Russian military is openly using Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant as a shield, and it also delivers artillery strikes upon Ukrainian cities from inside the plant’s territory.
Russia yet again shoots at atomic power plants in Ukraine right now and keeps the personnel hostage. Yet another act of terrorism, a nuclear terrorism. Once again threatening the whole world. For how long will EU leaders tolerate this? Take action now!
BREAKING ALERT: Ukraine says fresh Russian shelling of nuclear plant damaged radiation sensorshttps://t.co/2vnE16aw5B
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
We cannot let Zaporizhzhia become the next Chernobyl.
In 1986, Chernobyl’s calamitous nuclear meltdown contaminated 100,000 sq km in three countries, forced the evacuation of 350,000 people, and left a zone around the plant that will remain uninhabitable for 20,000 years. 1/2
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2022
Epileptic Wizard wrote
aside from that I’d argue that we really need to remove this https://iaea.org/about/organizational-structure/department-of-nuclear-energy/deputy-director-general-of-department-of-nuclear-energy
KGB/FSB wrote
as it might be the main cause of its inaction, but for some reason the only other org that ever bothered to point this out at all (just once) was greenpeace
RWApodcast wrote
There’s nothing to worry about anyway. They can blow up all the administration buildings and external sensors etc. Unless they blow up the reactors themselves, there’s no problem. Most harm done is towards the people of Ukraine who need the electricity.
GattoLugano wrote
Its a nuclear plant, seems they shelled it 4 times today. Please keep reporting it, as the diminished attention over such a sensibile issue is worrying.
Marek Q. Bobytoby wrote
It’s incredible how fast the power plant keeps changing hands. How else would you explain the Western media reporting that the Russians control it one minute and then that they are shelling it the next? Truly incredible indeed.
Enzo wrote
You should be tweeting about this 24/7. It’s insane what’s being done right now. It almost feel like Nazi retreat from USSR where they scorched everything while retreating.
LogKa wrote
Ukraine have no problems with causing nuclear terrorism and environmental catastrophes. They hate Russia more than they like Ukraine
#BREAKING #ALERT #Ukraine #fresh #Russian #shelling #nuclear #plant #damaged #radiation #sensors