What Happens If Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Explodes : Ukraine says fresh Russian shelling of nuclear plant damaged radiation sensors

In 1986, Chernobyl’s calamitous nuclear meltdown contaminated 100,000 sq km in three countries, forced the evacuation of 350,000 people, and left a zone around the plant that will remain uninhabitable for 20,000 years. 1/2

We cannot let Zaporizhzhia become the next Chernobyl.

Epileptic Wizard wrote

aside from that I’d argue that we really need to remove this https://iaea.org/about/organizational-structure/department-of-nuclear-energy/deputy-director-general-of-department-of-nuclear-energy

KGB/FSB wrote

as it might be the main cause of its inaction, but for some reason the only other org that ever bothered to point this out at all (just once) was greenpeace

RWApodcast wrote

There’s nothing to worry about anyway. They can blow up all the administration buildings and external sensors etc. Unless they blow up the reactors themselves, there’s no problem. Most harm done is towards the people of Ukraine who need the electricity.

GattoLugano wrote

Its a nuclear plant, seems they shelled it 4 times today. Please keep reporting it, as the diminished attention over such a sensibile issue is worrying.

Marek Q. Bobytoby wrote

It’s incredible how fast the power plant keeps changing hands. How else would you explain the Western media reporting that the Russians control it one minute and then that they are shelling it the next? Truly incredible indeed.

Enzo wrote

You should be tweeting about this 24/7. It’s insane what’s being done right now. It almost feel like Nazi retreat from USSR where they scorched everything while retreating.

LogKa wrote

Ukraine have no problems with causing nuclear terrorism and environmental catastrophes. They hate Russia more than they like Ukraine