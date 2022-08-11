What Happened to Jon Hill 2022 : Jaclyn Hill ex Husband Jon Hill of Tampa Fl has died.

Oh no you guys.. Jaclyn hill just confirmed that her ex husband Jon hill has passed away 😭😭😭 RIP JON 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0Eg799tTKk

My deepest condolences go out to #Jaclynhill whose ex-husband #JonHill was found dead. Rumor has it that he took his own life but those rumors haven’t been confirmed. Jon Hill was missing for a few days before being found dead. 😕 🥺😭😭 #BORNPINK #BBNaija # pic.twitter.com/IiAQBoQkkP

— 𓃠 𝒞𝓏𝓇𝓃𝒶 𓆃𓆙👑🩰❤🧜‍♀️ (@czarina_____) August 11, 2022