What Happened In Sierra Leone Yesterday – Today : At least two police officers and one civilian have been confirmed dead, although various other sources have confirmed many more civilian casualties.



What We Know So Far: #SierraLeone

At least two police officers and one civilian have been confirmed dead, although various other sources have confirmed many more civilian casualties.

Cost of living rose by 40%, with food, electricity, and fuel surging, sparking the protests.

What We Know So Far: #SierraLeone At least two police officers and one civilian have been confirmed dead, although various other sources have confirmed many more civilian casualties. Cost of living rose by 40%, with food, electricity, and fuel surging, sparking the protests. pic.twitter.com/bkygcZSMiR — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 11, 2022

VP, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Wed. “These unscrupulous individuals have embarked on a violent and an unauthorised protest, which has led to the loss of lives of innocent Sierra Leoneans including security personnel.” pic.twitter.com/pzPlwuhnah — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 11, 2022

Comments and Reactions.