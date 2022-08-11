What Happened In Sierra Leone Yesterday – Today : At least two police officers and one civilian have been confirmed dead, although various other sources have confirmed many more civilian casualties.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
What We Know So Far: #SierraLeone
At least two police officers and one civilian have been confirmed dead, although various other sources have confirmed many more civilian casualties.
Cost of living rose by 40%, with food, electricity, and fuel surging, sparking the protests.
VP, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh declared a nationwide curfew beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Wed.
“These unscrupulous individuals have embarked on a violent and an unauthorised protest, which has led to the loss of lives of innocent Sierra Leoneans including security personnel.” pic.twitter.com/pzPlwuhnah
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
J Neal wrote
Starting to look a little like one of our large U.S. democrat controlled cities there in Sierra Leone.
🐍Futuro cubano 🇨🇺🇭🇰🇹🇼
Jordan’s economy has beem plummeting as fuel surging joined with unemployment and corruption for 20 years .
