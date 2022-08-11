

#BREAKING | Shoe thrown at TMC top leader Anubrata Mondal who was arrested by CBI earlier in Cattle smuggling case; tune in to watch here

#BREAKING | Shoe thrown at TMC top leader Anubrata Mondal who was arrested by CBI earlier in Cattle smuggling case; tune in to watch here – https://t.co/V25Dm2oSPR pic.twitter.com/qJXIj0TdcV — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

Comments and Reactions.