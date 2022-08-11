Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, a Senior Member of Afghan #Taliban, Killed in Suicide Attack at his Madrasa in Kabul.

August 11, 2022

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, a Senior Member of Afghan #Taliban, Killed in Suicide Attack at his Madrasa in Kabul. He was attacked in 2013 in Ring Road, Peshawar & also on October 27, 2020 in a Blast. He was educated in Swabi & Akora Khattak in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was once affiliated as a member of the Taliban military commission in Nangarhar province. He was imprisoned by the US military forces in Afghanistan at the Bagram jail for many years. He lived in Pakistan from 2011 to 2021.

Nadeem Shah wrote
Yeah so what? another lame attempt at maligning Pakistan. We have over 4 million Afghan refugees, most are not even documented properly, if the Americans let him go, then he was a free man.
Nelly Engineer wrote 
Sir don’t u think it’s too much of a coincidence that these leaders of isisi and taliban r being hunted. Someone is selling their information. Somehow feel it’s our friendly and pieceful neighbor.

