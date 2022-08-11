LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, a Senior Member of Afghan #Taliban, Killed in Suicide Attack at his Madrasa in Kabul. He was attacked in 2013 in Ring Road, Peshawar & also on October 27, 2020 in a Blast. He was educated in Swabi & Akora Khattak in Pakistan.
Comments and Reactions.
Haqqani was vocal speaker against the “Salafi” school of thought in Islam & was supporter of Deobandi/Hanafi Islam. He also headed Madrassa Zubeiri in Pakistan till last year when Taliban took over control in Kabul. His death is a blow to ISI as he was very close to Inter Service
Nadeem Shah wroteYeah so what? another lame attempt at maligning Pakistan. We have over 4 million Afghan refugees, most are not even documented properly, if the Americans let him go, then he was a free man.Nelly Engineer wroteSir don’t u think it’s too much of a coincidence that these leaders of isisi and taliban r being hunted. Someone is selling their information. Somehow feel it’s our friendly and pieceful neighbor.
