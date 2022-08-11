Richmond Police Officer Shot : Seara Burton, 28 yr-old Richmond Police Dept. officer in critical condition after being shot.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Praying for Officer Seara Burton, 28 yr-old Richmond Police Dept. officer in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop. Our law enforcement officers have one of the (if not THE) most stressful and dangerous jobs in our nation.
A community prayer vigil will be held at the Richmond City Building to lift up RPD Officer Seara Burton as she continues to fight for her life. She is still listed in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop.
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
TOMORROW: Everyone is invited to a prayer vigil for K9 Officer Seara Burton. It’ll be at the Richmond City Building on Friday at 7 pm. RPD says she is fighting for her life after being shot Wednesday night during a traffic stop. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/Q58Aw8Y2AZ
— Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) August 11, 2022
Pour out the positive, healthy thoughts for K9 officer Seara Burton of Richmond, IN. Blessings for strength, wisdom, and precision to the medical staff caring for Officer Burton. #BackTheBlue https://t.co/P9et69n8vg
— DRMayhem (@EatsumRichard) August 11, 2022
will wrote
What’s the hell is wrong with people these days I know they take God out of everything praying for this officer
Tyler D wrote
As a veteran, I’d rather go to war again than be a cop. Scary job, high stress, high risk. Hope she pulls this out, badass to the core.
