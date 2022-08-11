Richmond Police Officer Shot : Seara Burton, 28 yr-old Richmond Police Dept. officer in critical condition after being shot.

Posted on August 11, 2022

Praying for Officer Seara Burton, 28 yr-old Richmond Police Dept. officer in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop. Our law enforcement officers have one of the (if not THE) most stressful and dangerous jobs in our nation.

A community prayer vigil will be held at the Richmond City Building to lift up RPD Officer Seara Burton as she continues to fight for her life. She is still listed in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop.

will wrote 
What’s the hell is wrong with people these days I know they take God out of everything praying for this officer

Tyler D wrote
As a veteran, I’d rather go to war again than be a cop. Scary job, high stress, high risk. Hope she pulls this out, badass to the core.

