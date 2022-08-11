Ohio State Highway Patrol officers exchanged fire with an armed man attempting to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati.

Posted on August 11, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


Breaking: Ohio State Highway Patrol officers exchanged fire with an armed man attempting to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati. (Via Washington Examiner)

Comments and Reactions.

A large police presence has OH-73 and Smith Rd blocked near Wilmington, where a police chase has ended with an exchange of gunfire. The suspect ran into a corn field. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was chasing the suspect northbound on I-71.
Just called the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. They confirmed they are involved in a “situation.” Waiting for a supervisor to get in touch with more.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

 

#Breaking #Ohio #State #Highway #Patrol #officers #exchanged #fire #armed #man #attempting #break #FBI #building #Cincinnati #Washington #Examiner

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: