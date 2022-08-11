Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander and Jenny Slate have been cast in The Russo Brothers’ next film ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Posted on August 11, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander and Jenny Slate have been cast in The Russo Brothers’ next film ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

(Source: Deadline)

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

jazon wrote
The Russo Brothers directed Infinity War and The Winter Soldier that starred some of the world’s biggest actors. I wouldn’t go as far as saying they don’t deserve such a cast

Ash wrote
MICHELLE YEOH NOOOOO. NOT THE RUSSO BROTHERS

Reezy wrote
They did produce Everything Everywhere All At Once tbf but directing is entirely different

#Michelle #Yeoh #Brian #Cox #Stanley #Tucci #Jason #Alexander #Jenny #Slate #cast #Russo #Brothers #film #ELECTRIC #STATE #Millie #Bobby #Brown #Chris #PrattSource #Deadline

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: