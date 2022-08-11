LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander and Jenny Slate have been cast in The Russo Brothers’ next film ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
(Source: Deadline)
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
jazon wrote
The Russo Brothers directed Infinity War and The Winter Soldier that starred some of the world’s biggest actors. I wouldn’t go as far as saying they don’t deserve such a cast
Ash wrote
MICHELLE YEOH NOOOOO. NOT THE RUSSO BROTHERS
Reezy wrote
They did produce Everything Everywhere All At Once tbf but directing is entirely different
