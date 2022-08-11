Lindsey Graham Coward: Sen. Lindsey Graham did not show up to his scheduled appearance on Wednesday at the Fulton County courthouse.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Jon Cooper wrote

If you are glad the Georgia DA is not taking any sh*t from Lindsey Graham and think he belongs in prison, follow

Callto Activism wrote

like I do so you never miss whenever MAGA is held accountable.

Jon Cooper wrote

Who else thinks Lindsey Graham should be thrown in prison for trying to overturn the election? ✋

froggleggs wrote

Do not share the story circulating about Graham being a “no show” to a court appearance in Fulton County. He wasn’t there, but he wasn’t required to be. His lawyer appeared on his behalf. It’s a non-story.

Allison Johnson wrote

Breaking : he didn’t have to show up, his lawyers did. I don’t know if you post inaccurate misleading statements on purpose, but this is not helpful. And FYI this was debunked last night, catch up

Larry H wrote

Their under the impression law does not apply to them. Martha Stewart is a far more upstanding American, and took the punches in stride. I have 90% more admiration for her. I don’t even remember what it really was and why. Whereas Graham’s name alone irks me.

Political Southpaw wrote

Unlike a Congressional subpoena, this one comes with an arrest warrant for failing to comply.

The question is, will they issue it?

I think they’re going to reach out to his legal team and he’ll be given a second chance that none of us would get.

Cookies Corbin wrote

I recently missed a zoom court date because I was in the hospital. My attorney was there, I had phoned the court and my PO about not having the necessary info to get on the zoom call. When I was released from the hospital I still spent the better part of a whole day in jail.

Vaiden Kelsier wrote

Their too busy in Ohio. They already started the actual attack. Moments ago. Every Republican who pushed the lies and retoric this week about the FBI is guilty and a Domestic Terrorist.

DC Rabbit wrote

I know if I were to ignore a subpoena, I would be tossed into jail…. Why shouldn’t Graham suffer the same…. Rule of Law must be applied equally to all….

Mueller, She Wrote

Do not share the story circulating about Graham being a “no show” to a court appearance in Fulton County. He wasn’t there, but he wasn’t required to be. His lawyer appeared on his behalf. It’s a non-story.