Las Vegas police body camera videos show officers pulling Marshawn Lynch out of a car.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Thomas Moskal wrote

LVMPD is hot to trot on this one, but as the former lead prosecutor on Las Vegas’s DUI unit, sleeping in a car that doesn’t have a front driver side tire is a really really weak DUI case. Wouldn’t want this one as a prosecutor, but would love to defend it.

MrLasVegas.com wrote

So was he found sleeping in the car or pulled over while driving? Front tire looks blown

Bo Sar wrote

Maybe stolen.. looks industrial.. crack heads like to steal tires without the frames

The_Weary_Drifter wrote

The easiest takedown of Marshawn Lynch ever, It took 11 New Orleans Saints and they still couldn’t get the job done.

Vert Der Ferk wrote

All of a sudden they can release body cam footage right away.

Kyle Ontis wrote

All of a sudden they remember how to keep them turned on

joethebluesman wrote

behavior and having his pants down around his knees points to one thing for a grown man….

King Timothy wrote

He wasn’t even driving. Why was they even Tripping, I bet they didn’t know who he was. “Just another nigga to them” we all look alike. So they say.

Michael M Kratz wrote

Sleeping with his pants down, doesn’t understand common English, sad.