#BREAKING: Las Vegas police body camera videos show officers pulling Marshawn Lynch out of a car, arresting him on suspicion of DUI.
— David Charns (@davidcharns) August 11, 2022
Part of the video appears to show Marshawn Lynch sleeping behind the wheel around 7:30 a.m. https://t.co/NXghyr2LVw pic.twitter.com/mPI0KRuHoN
— David Charns (@davidcharns) August 11, 2022
Thomas Moskal wrote
LVMPD is hot to trot on this one, but as the former lead prosecutor on Las Vegas’s DUI unit, sleeping in a car that doesn’t have a front driver side tire is a really really weak DUI case. Wouldn’t want this one as a prosecutor, but would love to defend it.
MrLasVegas.com wrote
So was he found sleeping in the car or pulled over while driving? Front tire looks blown
Bo Sar wrote
Maybe stolen.. looks industrial.. crack heads like to steal tires without the frames
The_Weary_Drifter wrote
The easiest takedown of Marshawn Lynch ever, It took 11 New Orleans Saints and they still couldn’t get the job done.
Vert Der Ferk wrote
All of a sudden they can release body cam footage right away.
Kyle Ontis wrote
All of a sudden they remember how to keep them turned on
joethebluesman wrote
behavior and having his pants down around his knees points to one thing for a grown man….
King Timothy wrote
He wasn’t even driving. Why was they even Tripping, I bet they didn’t know who he was. “Just another nigga to them” we all look alike. So they say.
Michael M Kratz wrote
Sleeping with his pants down, doesn’t understand common English, sad.
