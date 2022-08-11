Lane Caviness Killed in Monroe County Shooting: Intoxicated and Armed Off-Duty Fed Agent Killed by Monroe County, Florida Deputies…

Posted on August 11, 2022

BREAKING REPORT: Intoxicated and Armed Off-Duty FEDERAL AGENT SHOT AND KILLED by Monroe County, Florida Deputies…

Comments and Reactions.


The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

My Flower Pros wrote
deputies responded to reports of intoxicated, armed & suicidal man at Key Largo home around 10:45 a.m. Monroe Cty Fl.

Deputies reached Caviness by phone, he said he’s intoxicated & “prepared to confront law enforcement,”

Caviness pointed a firearm at deputies, they open fire

maryanne wrote
The man said he was intoxicated and pointed a firearm at law enforcement
Sheriff Rick Ramsay:This appears to be a suicide by cop situation, as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into the matter
The sand is running low now.
@KrisEubanks12
·
I feel for the officers that had no choice but to shoot. My prayers go out to all involved.

Very sorry to hear. Something about FL is fishy & toxic, seems like ground 0 for sudden events lately. Praying this is a normal tragedy instead of something nefarious.

