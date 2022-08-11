Lane Caviness Killed in Monroe County Shooting: Intoxicated and Armed Off-Duty Fed Agent Killed by Monroe County, Florida Deputies…

(1) My client and dear friend Lane M. Caviness, 48 years old, was shot and killed by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies this morning at his home in Key Largo, FL. Lane was the leader of a group of over 100 courageous Atlas Air pilots on whose behalf we had https://t.co/KObahNz9En

(3) into Lane’s killing. We will reserve judgment but will leave no stone unturned until the truth about this tragic incident is uncovered. Lane loved his country and his life. He was a devoted family man who adored his children. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. 🇺🇸

(4) Atlas Air was just purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management. They have $512.8 billion in assets under management.



The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

deputies responded to reports of intoxicated, armed & suicidal man at Key Largo home around 10:45 a.m. Monroe Cty Fl.

Deputies reached Caviness by phone, he said he’s intoxicated & “prepared to confront law enforcement,”

Caviness pointed a firearm at deputies, they open fire

The man said he was intoxicated and pointed a firearm at law enforcement

Sheriff Rick Ramsay:This appears to be a suicide by cop situation, as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into the matter

I feel for the officers that had no choice but to shoot. My prayers go out to all involved.