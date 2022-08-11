Killing of Manuel Ellis : The City of Tacoma lost its fight to block the release of records in response to a subpoena in the Manuel Ellis case.



BREAKING: The City of Tacoma lost its fight to block the release of records in response to a subpoena in the Manuel Ellis case. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff says internal affairs interviews with TPD officers must be released to @AGOWA without redaction. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9pkM14ZH1i — Kari Plog (@KariPlog) August 11, 2022

He granted an exception for the statement of Armando Farinas, one of the officers involved in restraining Ellis the night he died in March 2020. The judge ruled that the statement from Farinas could open him up to criminal prosecution. 2/2 Background: https://t.co/lNF4kW8T8b — Kari Plog (@KariPlog) August 11, 2022

