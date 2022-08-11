Harmony Montgomery Timeline , Parents , Mother Father : The Search For Missing Manchester Girl Is Now A Homicide Investigation.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Laura Coleman wrote

Terrible outcome. But I am super curious what they found that gives them this very specific information of December 2019?

cyndi downs wrote

I’m SO upset I can’t believe this I figured this would be the outcome! Innocent children abused/killed daily by their parents it’s obvious who did this to her! I have chills I’m devastated! system failed her and many others! I’m hoping they find her remains .

Tried And Still True wrote

Sadly I think we all kinda knew this when they removed that refrigerator and that drywall/flooring

Mustbeazombieee wrote

Makes me sick to my stomach hearing this news. So close to being with her brother Jameson’s adoptive family. Harmony was failed in so many ways. May she receive the justice she rightly fully deserves.

#harmonymontgomery wrote

this is so heartbreaking. i don’t get how anyone could ever hurt anyone, but especially a child. so sad.

Erin Moon Honey Davies wrote

Not the outcome any of us wanted, but most of us suspected. Very tragic. This little girl was failed by so many people

Heather Naretto wrote

Such a broken system. A broken system that failed Harmony. She did not deserve this.

Tonya Llewellyn wrote

Bless this little angel. She deserved to live a long happy life. May her memory be eternal.

Shdw wrote

Possibly thinking about Oakley Carlson father? He was released from jail recently.

Apple Tart wrote

Sad but expected. Looking forward to the murderers being charged and prosecuted. She was just an innocent girl that wanted her family to love her not murder her.

Nancy Elizabeth wrote

#HarmonyMontgomery would’ve be 8 years old today SO many failed that beautiful girl