Fbi Cincinnati Attack: Armed gunman tried to break into FBI bureau building in Cincinnati Ohio .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🚨#BREAKING: FBI attacked: Armed gunman who tried to break into bureau building
📌#Cincinnati | #Ohio
Officers reportedly exchanged fire with a man who tried to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio The suspect was described as a white
male with blood over the scanner.
An armed gunman has attempted to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, NBC reported .
The suspect has fled the scene and the building is currently safe. This comes as top Republicans stoke violent threats against law enforcement.
An armed individual arrived today at the FBI building in Cincinnati, OH and began making threats. A police chase is still ongoing to apprehend the suspect. Now where would someone get the idea to attack the FBI?
🚨#BREAKING: FBI attacked: Armed gunman who tried to break into bureau building
📌#Cincinnati | #Ohio
Officers reportedly exchanged fire with a man who tried to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio The suspect was described as a white
male with blood over the scanner pic.twitter.com/0mQtnyXRoC
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Scott Ritter wrote
So Trump inspired a violent attack of the capitol, and now his lies are stoking violent attacks on LAW ENFORCEMENT. And the Republicans support this???
steve wrote
Who said anyone supported it? Who mentioned Trump? Blm inspired attacks on law enforcement years ago….. sit down ya dildo
David Kuhne wrote
Celebrations at Fox News seeing their anti-law enforcement propaganda result in real violence.
Putting this right up there on your desk stamped “Accountable.” An armed suspect threatened the Cincinnati FBI office today, in the midst of 48 hours of denunciations of the FBI by right wing politicians and media members over the Trump search.
That was to be expected after GOP, MAGA-Repubs and FOX uninhibitedly shouted out their inflammatory slogans and lies non-stop! American freedom of speech goes over corpses! Why is action only taken in America after there has been harm & victims? No prevention?
The war you urged on has started, Cower With @scrowder.
Oh wait… you are telling me you didn’t mean go and die and fight the government, but just buy a t-$shirt from you?#Cincinnati #FBI https://t.co/oeosQA7kNU
— Indigenous Transilience (@IndigiTrans) August 11, 2022
#BREAKING #FBI #attacked #Armed #gunman #break #bureau #buildingCincinnati #Ohio #Officers #reportedly #exchanged #fire #man #break #FBI #building #Cincinnati #Ohio #suspect #whitemale #blood #scanner