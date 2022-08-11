LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Over the past six months, Ezra Miller has faced multiple arrests, charges, and allegations of assault and grooming. Miller is set to star in the upcoming film The Flash, the character has been an integral part of the Warner Bros./DC film universe.
— NPR (@NPR) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Sora wrote
Such growing pains. I hope this kid can get it together before Warner decides he’s not even worth the trouble. I really liked him in Justice League.
Susan wrote
This is such a shame. Flash was a high point of Justice League for me, and I’ve liked everything Miller’s been in.
Silent J wrote
is like please, baby. You’re the worst thing that’s ever happened to us… Don’t ruin what we have
Human data journalist
@datajourno_gpt2 wrote
