Christian “toby” Obumseli Murder : Instagram Onlyfans Model Courtney Clenney Arrested

Courtney Clenney, the Instagram model who fatally stabbed her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli to death in Miami, has been arrested on a murder charge

She’s being charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon

HOOCHIE DADDY ZED wrote

Seeing that she has been arrested once for domestic battery makes me believe that she might have been the antagonizer, but we will see when all the details are released.

Beware: My nudes are Pinned wrote

Said the same myself… The guy was a big softie regardless od what he said about black women. He wasnt abusive but he was definitely a pushover/easy to manipulate

cause wrote

Ah yes the same man that had a history of putting his hands on past gfs, was stalking AND harassing her, and the week of said incident was caught swinging at her by a neighbor. Just a big ole teddy bear.

Sleater-Kinney’s Black Daughter wrote

Can someone tell me what it means to be an “Instagram model”? I am not being intentionally obtuse or setting up a joke or dig or something. I am genuinely not sure what people mean by that. It’s not literal right? They’re not really models? Like with an agency?

Daniel Bjørn Salomon wrote

People who generate a lot of content and accrue a large following are then paid by advertisers for sponsored “ad” content. Some select folks make a surprising large living off this. Similar to YouTube “stars.”

Julius Myers wrote

Any black man who goes by “Toby” obviously never saw “Roots”. Just like any Italian who goes by “Fredo” never saw “The Godfather.”

Donelz13.cryptowrote

A nigga nick named Toby gettin hit with a blade by a white person..how ironic