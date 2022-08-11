LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Mongkhon Thirakot, a Chiang Rai-based activist, was arrested at home this morning (11 August) on charges of royal defamation and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.
Mongkhon Thirakot, a Chiang Rai-based activist, was arrested at home this morning (11 August) on charges of royal defamation and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. pic.twitter.com/XVHnZJYruR
