Aryeh Wolf Murder : Washington Dc Baltimore Shooting Leave A Jewish Man Dead.

Breaking – DC police are searching for the man pictured below left in connection to the murder of a Jewish man – Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore (pic right)
The suspect approached Aryeh yesterday as he was working & shot him
Wolf tragically leaves behind a wife and 6 month old baby
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2022
On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., a young Orthodox Jewish man named Aryeh Wolf was shot dead while installing solar panels on a building. @DCPoliceDept is seeking the following black male suspect. He was recorded holding a firearm by nearby CCTV. pic.twitter.com/b0v2VR80Co
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
PoloBum wrote
Hmmm the pictures don’t show which is which, however, I’d venture to say that the guy playing the harp isn’t the murderer. Tragic.
RIP Mr. Wolf.
Rot in hell Murderer.
Ms2014fun wrote
That’s some yarmulke the guy on the left is wearing. You’ve got to be kidding me.
Joel Taubman wrote
$25,000 reward for information leading to the murderer if convicted.
Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Happened yesterday on the 5100 block of Call Place in southeast Washington DC.
wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man who was fatally shot in Washington, D.C.
iAmAJudean wrote
This is so very sad. This won’t stop until the media reports the truth or shuts up completely
Casey Pechet wrote
What is the black community’s rationale for attacking the Jewish people, I see so much of it but I never understand why they hold the Jews in such contempt
Robert Worton wrote
I do not see the ADL say anything about this unless they ignore the shooter. They may talk about the suppose KKK as the cause of current anti-semitism though.
Noctis Draven wrote
Have to admit I usually assume it’s a hit when I see something like this happen.
Random racial murder was so rare until these past few years that I never really considered it a possiblity.
Personalshopper wrote
The most surprising aspect is seeing an orthodox jewish guy doing manual labor. never witnessed that in my life.
Sigsauer24 wrote
Let’s see if authorities categorize this as a hate crime. Only kidding, of course they won’t. After all, this is Washington DC, which hasn’t been a part of America for years.
TurlyO wrote
I’m sure he’s just another struggling student family man on his way 2 Sunday School
I am so sorry for this young man’s mishpocha. May his memory be a blessing
