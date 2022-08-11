Aamir Khan Next Movie After Laal Singh Chaddha : Indian actor is taking on the role of titular character Laal Singh Chaddha

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

ProFacts wrote

I watched Forrest gump in my teenage years and got emotional at the ending scenes

Never thought that such a classic will be ruined so mercilessly. Very tragic

Spartan Roy wrote

I read your tweet and got emotional at the ending of it.

The emotion was laughter at you being so butt-hurt at something that has no impact on your life whatsoever.

ProFacts wrote

I am also butt hurt about the brutal gnocide of yezidis , real opressed minorities , being annihilated in front of our eyes by islmic trrists and we are more concerned islmophobia

Human civilisation has sunk to gutter level.

Spartan Roy wrote

Not exactly a rip off, this is an official adaptation which means due process to acquire the rights was followed and it took almost 8-9 years to just do that.