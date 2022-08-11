Aamir Khan Next Movie After Laal Singh Chaddha : Indian actor is taking on the role of titular character Laal Singh Chaddha

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Nearly 30 years after the release of the masterpiece that starred Tom Hanks, Indian actor Aamir Khan is taking on the role of titular character Laal Singh Chaddha
ProFacts wrote
I watched Forrest gump in my teenage years and got emotional at the ending scenes
Never thought that such a classic will be ruined so mercilessly. Very tragic
Spartan Roy wrote
I read your tweet and got emotional at the ending of it.
The emotion was laughter at you being so butt-hurt at something that has no impact on your life whatsoever.
ProFacts wrote
I am also butt hurt about the brutal gnocide of yezidis , real opressed minorities , being annihilated in front of our eyes by islmic trrists and we are more concerned islmophobia
Human civilisation has sunk to gutter level.
Spartan Roy wrote
Not exactly a rip off, this is an official adaptation which means due process to acquire the rights was followed and it took almost 8-9 years to just do that.
