A video of a young man who was killed in a

cold-blooded murder by pro-dictatorship

Somaliland forces in Hargeisa and whose

body was abandoned on the street. The

perpetrator’s car plate has been identified

as B9473.#Somaliland pic.twitter.com/6QWBjJPZWJ — Sabawanaag (@Sabawanaag) August 11, 2022

