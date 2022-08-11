A video of a young man who was killed in a cold-blooded murder by pro-dictatorship Somaliland forces in Hargeisa

Posted on August 11, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


A video of a young man who was killed in a
cold-blooded murder by pro-dictatorship
Somaliland forces in Hargeisa and whose
body was abandoned on the street. The
perpetrator’s car plate has been identified
as B9473.

#Somaliland

