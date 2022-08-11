LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A video of a young man who was killed in a
cold-blooded murder by pro-dictatorship
Somaliland forces in Hargeisa and whose
body was abandoned on the street. The
perpetrator’s car plate has been identified
as B9473.
#Somaliland
A video of a young man who was killed in a
cold-blooded murder by pro-dictatorship
Somaliland forces in Hargeisa and whose
body was abandoned on the street. The
perpetrator’s car plate has been identified
as B9473.#Somaliland pic.twitter.com/6QWBjJPZWJ
— Sabawanaag (@Sabawanaag) August 11, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
wrote
#video #young #man #killed #acoldblooded #murder #prodictatorshipSomaliland #forces #Hargeisa #body #abandoned #street #Theperpetrator039s #car #plate #identified #B9473Somaliland