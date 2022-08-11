2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital

Posted on August 11, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


BREAKING: Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital.

Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters just announced two people have been indicted in connection w/ last weekend’s mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati. Thankfully, no one died.

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Jade gem wrote
I knew that they were brown🤦🏾‍♀️ The scenario led me to believe that they were brown. It is always over a beef or a disagreement. People always get caught in the crossfire.

#BREAKING #Prosecutor #men #arrested #OvertheRhine #mass #shooting #hospital

Recent Stories.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: