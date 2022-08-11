LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital.
Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters just announced two people have been indicted in connection w/ last weekend’s mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati. Thankfully, no one died.
Jade gem wrote
I knew that they were brown🤦🏾♀️ The scenario led me to believe that they were brown. It is always over a beef or a disagreement. People always get caught in the crossfire.
