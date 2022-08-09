Yaser Abdel Said Update 2022: Once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of murdering his two teenage daughters.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: Yaser Said, once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008.
After 12 years on the run, Yaser Said faced jury for the alleged “honor killing” of his two teen daughters in 2008. The two girls were found shot to death in the back of their father’s taxi on New Year’s Day.
— WFAA (@wfaa) August 9, 2022
Prosecutors say he was angry because they wanted to date American boys and lost it when they defied him. He wasn’t caught until August 2020. The jury deliberated for 3 hours.
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
I wish the Yaser Said trial would end already. He takes the stand in his own defense and claims that a mysterious stranger was following him.
He lacks remorse.
Amina and Sarah deserve justice and peace.
— Norrth Wakandan-American #FBR #ResistHate #FBPE (@norrthpier) August 8, 2022
Judy wrote
I didn’t get to see the whole thing. Was he asked about the voice recording of his daughter naming him as the shooter?
Cheryl Christodoulou wrote
Beyond Guilty….The state should have asked his wife if she communicated with him in English. They should have anticipated that he was going to use a interpreter.
Saints Angel wrote
Said is a cowardly louse. Utilizing due process by whatever means to evade looking at jurors one-on-one answering questions, using an interpreter. #YaserSaidIsGuilty Pathetic, evading, self-serving, murderer. Amina and Sarah both cried out for help. Now crying out for justice.
Love Long Island wrote
Not impressed with the prosecution cross. Should have been straight, simple, pointed. Boom.
Yvonne Laird wrote
Liar He murdered those poor girls. What an awful end to their short lives, which seems to have been full of abuse. What a horrible man .
Lillie Manuel wrote
If you believe that, then I have some swamp land in Antarctica stocked with Australian Crocodiles for sale.
my grandma wrote
If the interpreter was sitting where the attorneys are seated, Said would be forced to speak directly into the mic. This would eliminate the whispering between Said and his interpreter, and his answers could be scrutinized by other interpreters watching.
Trish wrote
What is it with these masks? They look so uncomfortable and you can’t understand anything that they’re saying.…and YES he’s guilty and a coward.
Donelle Brathwaite wrote
Watching this trial and he is lying – you can tell by his body language and he never looks the interpreter in the face – what parent leaves their children when you think you are in danger??
