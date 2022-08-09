Yaser Abdel Said Update 2022: Once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of murdering his two teenage daughters.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

I wish the Yaser Said trial would end already. He takes the stand in his own defense and claims that a mysterious stranger was following him.

Judy wrote

I didn’t get to see the whole thing. Was he asked about the voice recording of his daughter naming him as the shooter?

Cheryl Christodoulou wrote

Beyond Guilty….The state should have asked his wife if she communicated with him in English. They should have anticipated that he was going to use a interpreter.

Saints Angel wrote

Said is a cowardly louse. Utilizing due process by whatever means to evade looking at jurors one-on-one answering questions, using an interpreter. #YaserSaidIsGuilty Pathetic, evading, self-serving, murderer. Amina and Sarah both cried out for help. Now crying out for justice.

Love Long Island wrote

Not impressed with the prosecution cross. Should have been straight, simple, pointed. Boom.

Yvonne Laird wrote

Liar He murdered those poor girls. What an awful end to their short lives, which seems to have been full of abuse. What a horrible man .

Lillie Manuel wrote

If you believe that, then I have some swamp land in Antarctica stocked with Australian Crocodiles for sale.

my grandma wrote

If the interpreter was sitting where the attorneys are seated, Said would be forced to speak directly into the mic. This would eliminate the whispering between Said and his interpreter, and his answers could be scrutinized by other interpreters watching.

Trish wrote

What is it with these masks? They look so uncomfortable and you can’t understand anything that they’re saying.…and YES he’s guilty and a coward.

Donelle Brathwaite wrote

Watching this trial and he is lying – you can tell by his body language and he never looks the interpreter in the face – what parent leaves their children when you think you are in danger??

