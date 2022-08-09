What is Paycor : The Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium.

BREAKING: The Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium. It still needs city & county approvals, but fans will begin to see the name as early as Friday’s pre-season game. Signage won’t go up just yet though. @Enquirer

This day in @Bengals history…the first post from Paycor Stadium! Two hometown teams are excited to take Cincinnati to the next level. Can we get a Who Dey!? pic.twitter.com/tAN3KPNlvA — Official Paycor Stadium (@Paycor_Stadium) August 9, 2022

What is Paycor ?

So – I assume the Bengals reap the benefits and not the County. Once released can you report on the revenue split and where the money goes. Currently the County is on the hook for repairs/upgrades. It would be great if some of the naming right $$ went for that.

