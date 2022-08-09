What is Paycor : The Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium.

Posted on August 9, 2022

BREAKING: The Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium. It still needs city & county approvals, but fans will begin to see the name as early as Friday’s pre-season game. Signage won’t go up just yet though. @Enquirer

What is Paycor ?

Paycor’s All-In-One HR Solution Streamlines Every Aspect Of Your Organization. Easy-to-Run Payroll. Cloud-Based Solution. All-In-One Platform. Tax Services.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Chris Norman wrote 
So – I assume the Bengals reap the benefits and not the County. Once released can you report on the revenue split and where the money goes. Currently the County is on the hook for repairs/upgrades. It would be great if some of the naming right $$ went for that.

