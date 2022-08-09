What Happened At Mar A Lago Monday Night : Alm Beach Authorities On Alert About Armed Protestors Expected At Mar A Lago.

Posted on August 9, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


BREAKING NEWS

PALM BEACH AUTHORITIES ON ALERT ABOUT ARMED PROTESTORS EXPECTED AT MAR A LAGO.

#77WABCRadio
#Breakingnewsmaralagoprotestors

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.


#BREAKING #NEWSPALM #BEACH #AUTHORITIES #ALERT #ARMED #PROTESTORS #EXPECTED #MAR #LAGO77WABCRadioBreakingnewsmaralagoprotestors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: