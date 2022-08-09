UP ATS arrested Sabauddin Azmi, an ISIS operative, from Azamgarh.

Posted on August 9, 2022

SIS terrørist “Sabauddin Azmi” arrested by UP ATS from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Equipments to manufacture IED also recovered from him.

UP ATS arrested Sabauddin Azmi, an ISIS operative, from Azamgarh. He was planning to conduct terror attack on Independence day. This terrorist is a member of Owaisi’s party AIMIM. Sabauddin was preparing his terrorist organization under the guise of AIMIM politics

 

