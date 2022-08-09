SIS terrørist “Sabauddin Azmi” arrested by UP ATS from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Equipments to manufacture IED also recovered from him.

UP ATS arrested Sabauddin Azmi, an ISIS operative, from Azamgarh. He was planning to conduct terror attack on Independence day. This terrorist is a member of Owaisi’s party AIMIM. Sabauddin was preparing his terrorist organization under the guise of AIMIM politics

Breaking News: UP ATS arrested Sabauddin Azmi, an ISIS operative, from Azamgarh. He was planning to conduct terror attack on Independence day. This terrorist is a member of Owaisi’s party AIMIM. Sabauddin was preparing his terrorist organization under the guise of AIMIM politics — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) August 9, 2022

Sabauddin Azmi, a terror suspect claimed to be associated with ISIS was arrested by UP ATS from Azamgarh. Equipments to manufacture IED was also recovered from him. List of recovered items 👇 pic.twitter.com/TriGegqgTP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 9, 2022

A ‘bulwark’ against terror-In a major success on anti terror front, #UPATS arrested Sabauddin Azmi from Azamgarh for planning an IED blast on #IndependenceDay.

He was in touch with an #ISIS recruiter & had subscribed to ISIS’s official Telegram channel- https://t.co/w3eQTBD1lb pic.twitter.com/Qq5Cm8k7yj — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

