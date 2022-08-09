Trinity Bellwoods Park Shooting : One person dead, another seriously injured after shooting in Toronto

#BREAKING: One person dead, another seriously injured after shooting in Toronto.

One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds outside, police say.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

lanteri salvatore wrote

Toronto was a safe place to visit my 1st ever trip to Toronto 22 yrs ago I could have gone through an alley way and come out the other side . Try doing that nowadays without any holes in your body . Wow what is happening to this once safe city ? 🇨🇦Salem/Pagan/Non-Binary/ Disabled/Bedbound/🇨🇦 wrote

You can see what has changed. I’ve lived here my entire 44 yrs in Toronto. It use to be known as Toronto the Good…What a joke these days. We know the ones doing the crimes so why aren’t they cracking down more. I’ve seen literal gun deals by my house, you 📞 👮‍♀️ and nothing. Book Em Danno wrote

Not to make light of this, but good to see Toronto criminals getting up for work early. Liberals must have introduced some morning work for an hour a day program? NW wrote

Like it or not police needs special rights to inspect suspected vehicles and places on the spot. Make it mandatory for them to record their inspections. Ruth P wrote

Nothing good happens after midnite esp in that part of town. I see banning gun imports will work in our favor. Jo Gosselin wrote

I am so sick of hearing about shootings and Stappings. I know it goes on every where but really need to get out of the city

