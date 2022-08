Tim Herrington ; forensic report from murder suspect Tim Herrington’s computer shows he Googled “how long does it take to strangle someone?”

#BREAKING: @OxfordPolice Det. Ryan Baker says that forensic report from murder suspect Tim Herrington’s computer shows he Googled “how long does it take to strangle someone?” Minutes after victim Jay Lee told Herrington he was coming over.

— Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 9, 2022

