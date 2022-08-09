Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Banigala Chowk for breaking the law, but Shahbaz Gul is trying to prove his arrest as a political revenge.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Banigala Chowk for breaking the law, but Shahbaz Gul is trying to prove his arrest as a political revenge. #PunishShahbazGill pic.twitter.com/eay0DKI3sr

ARY off screen by this civilian dictatorship Imported govt and now Shahbaz Gill “arrested” or abducted from Bani Gala chowk. So it is clear a critical word and no arrest warrant u will be taken away! This is the grand design of US regime change conspiracy & its abettors.



COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Rana SanaUllah Khan wrote

A script was prepared under Imran Khan’s supervision and was propagated by Shahbaz Gill on ARY news, which was complicit in the whole saga, to create rifts between ranks of the state institution. Gill has been arrested on account of sedition charges according to the law.

Rana SanaUllah Khan wrote

FIR has been registered on behalf of the state in the Kohsar Police Station. The accused will be presented in the court tomorrow morning and the court will decide. It has become pretty obvious that IK wants to divide the nation by giving air to provocative statements.